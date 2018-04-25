× Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 12 new women

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A class of 12 women will be welcomed as the newest inductees into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame at the organization’s 17th Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 28.

They are:

Name High School Graduation

Cara (Gullion) Alfele Scottsburg 1988

Linda (Allen) Bamrick Roncalli 1980

Tricia Cullop North Knox 1989

Jennifer (Cole) Davis Valparaiso 1989

Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog Bedford North Lawrence 1992

Shannon Freeman-Frogge Jay County 1986

Cheri (Shanebrook) Gilbert Woodlan 1972

Cindy Lamping Batesville 1991

Vicki Lander Evansville Bosse 1987

Beth Piepenbrink-Schwecke Mooresville 1979

Dana Drew Shaw Valparaiso 1990

Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award

Bud Shippee Seymour 1970

In addition to these inductees, 18 women will be recognized as members of the Hall’s 2018 Silver Anniversary Team recognizing their spot as top graduating high school seniors of 25 years ago. The 1993 state champion Kokomo Lady Kats will be honored 25 years after their state title.

Kelly Dennis and Terry Johnson will be presented with the Center Circle Officials Award, recognizing their contributions as longtime officials.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Annual Women’s Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, April 28. The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall