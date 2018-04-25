Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 12 new women

Indiana Basektball Hall of Fame in New Castle, Ind.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A class of 12 women will be welcomed as the newest inductees into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame at the organization’s 17th Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 28.

They are:

Name                                                     High School                                         Graduation

Cara (Gullion) Alfele                         Scottsburg                                             1988

Linda (Allen) Bamrick                       Roncalli                                                   1980

Tricia Cullop                                          North Knox                                            1989

Jennifer (Cole) Davis                        Valparaiso                                               1989

Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog                Bedford North Lawrence              1992

Shannon Freeman-Frogge             Jay County                                            1986

Cheri (Shanebrook) Gilbert           Woodlan                                                 1972

Cindy Lamping                                        Batesville                                              1991

Vicki Lander                                             Evansville Bosse                               1987

Beth Piepenbrink-Schwecke          Mooresville                                        1979

Dana Drew Shaw                                   Valparaiso                                            1990

Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award

Bud Shippee                                             Seymour                                                 1970

In addition to these inductees, 18 women will be recognized as members of the Hall’s 2018 Silver Anniversary Team recognizing their spot as top graduating high school seniors of 25 years ago.  The 1993 state champion Kokomo Lady Kats will be honored 25 years after their state title.

Kelly Dennis and Terry Johnson will be presented with the Center Circle Officials Award, recognizing their contributions as longtime officials.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Annual Women’s Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, April 28. The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall