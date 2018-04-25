× ISP: Trailer on back of pickup causes rollover crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A trailer carrying a lawnmower caused a rollover crash on Wednesday, injuring two men.

At around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to the area of US 40 and CR 325 W. on the report of a pickup truck crash.

An investigation revealed a 2006 Ford pickup, driven by 21-year-old Tyler Peters, of Vincennes, was westbound on US 40 pulling a trailer loaded with a lawnmower.

Suddenly, the trailer began to weave, possibly due to a blown tire, and caused the pickup truck to lose control and rollover.

Peters and his passenger, 20-year-old Kenneth Smothers, of Terre Haute, were both hospitalized with injuries to their limbs.

Both were cited for failure to wear seat belts.