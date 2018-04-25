× Man in critical condition after being struck during hit-and-run crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man went to an area hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on the east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, a car hit a pedestrian near 30th and Shadeland around 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man lying in the road.

He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police found a debris field in the road and said it may give them a better idea of what type of vehicle was involved.

Investigators were also checking surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if the crash was captured on camera.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.