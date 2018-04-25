Meeting tonight to discuss potential recommendations for Carmel elementary school closures or changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. — Parents and school district leaders will meet Wednesday to talk about future plans that could involve elementary school closures or changes.

District leaders say Carmel Elementary and Orchard Park Elementary are both due for major renovations that would come with big price tags, yet the number of elementary school students in the district is declining. Now, they’re analyzing how many schools they actually need.

On Saturday, a group of parents went door to door to pass out flyers and talk to neighbors about the important decisions ahead.

Some parents say they feel Carmel Elementary and Orchard Park Elementary are key parts of their community.

“Taking away the elementary school will take away a huge part of that walkability for young families,” said parent Darcy Wiley.

According to our partners at the Indy Star, Carmel’s Interim Superintendent has discussed a few hypothetical solutions with the board, like closing Orchard Park, but renovating Carmel Elementary — or vise versa. He also discussed the possibility of building a new school on the district's open 35 acres near Clay Center Road, while closing an existing school, or keeping all 11 elementary schools, but redistricting to move students east.

The district is hosting several meetings in the weeks ahead to discuss this issue, starting with Wednesday’s meeting: