Men behind ‘Rudy’ among celebrities for this year’s 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man who inspired the movie Rudy and the director and producer who brought the story to the silver screen are among the special guests for this year’s 500 Festival Parade.

Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, David Anspaugh and Angela Pizzo are among the headliners for this year’s event. Ruettiger was desperate to play for the University of Notre Dame and turned his life story into a movie and a career as a motivational speaker. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Anspaugh is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning director from Decatur, Indiana, who brought the story to the big screen. He also directed Hoosiers. Pizzo, a movie mogul who grew up in Bloomington, produced both Hoosiers and Rudy.

Abbie Abel and Mitch Bonar will serve as grand marshals of the 62nd IPL 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis. Abel, a Carmel High School graduate, and Bonar, a Noblesville High School graduate, are best friends who are advocates of unified sports through Champions Together.

Abel was a star on Carmel’s women’s basketball team while Bonar, who was born with cerebral palsy, loved sports but had trouble fitting in on the field. Their lives changed forever when they joined the Unified Track and Field team, which puts people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team to compete.

They’re working together to promote the idea of unified sports around the country. Abel plays on Purdue’s women’s team while Bonar is thriving at Ivy Tech.

Other celebrities for the event include Hoosier actor Doug Jones, who has appeared in Oscar-winning movies including The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth; Jim Cornelison, the voice of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Chicago Blackhawks’ games who will sing “Back Home Again in Indiana”; and violinist, producer and humanitarian Miri Ben-Ari.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 26. You can get tickets here.