More than a dozen people detained after ICE raids 3 Plainfield restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, IND. - Nearly a dozen people detained by U.S. Immigration and customs, caught in a raid of three Hendricks County restaurants.

“It was out of the middle of nowhere and cop cards just showed up,” said witness Bruce Callahan.

Federal agents stormed three Mexican restaurants in Hendricks County Callahan saw the commotion outside of El Meson just off of U.S. 40 in Plainfield and hit record.

“I see people with badges and guns. It was an ICE raid,” said Callahan.

U.S. Immigration and Customs agents also searched Bravos, and Iguanas on Tuesday. All three restaurants are owned by the same family and share the same employee pool. One ICE agent tells me they were searching for one man who they call a “criminal alien fugitive”.

“Another restaurant was closed yesterday too so between that and this one I figured they were hitting all of them,” said witness Jason Dancey.

In the end, 15 employees were detained. Eight are still in ICE custody. 6 of those detainees are from Mexico, 1 is from Guatemala, and the other is from El Salvador. Agents say four of those people were previously removed and re-entered the country illegally. They will not say whether they got their man.

“That is going to scar a business here locally,” said Zach Sloane who works nearby.

The raids have been a hot topic in the Plainfield community.

“If that business goes down there is less foot traffic here locally and effect me and every business in the strip” said Sloane.

All three restaurants are back open. We spoke to management at Iguanas who did not want to comment on camera but says five of their employees were arrested by ICE.