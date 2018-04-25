× Pacers unable to take game 5 after LeBron buzzer beater

CLEVELAND, Ohio. – If the Pacers want to send LeBron James to the showers in this series, they will have to win the next two games after losing to Cleveland tonight, 98-95.

After leading at the half, LeBron James took over in the first few minutes of the third, evaporating Indiana’s 7 point lead.

Like he’s done all series, James put Cleveland on his back…going off for 44 and 10 boards.

After having an off game Monday night, Oladipo was a dreadful 2-15 from the floor for just 12 points.

Sabonis lead the way for Indiana tonight with 20 off the bench. He tied the game tonight with 33 seconds left.

LeBron blocked Oladipo’s last second drive and followed it up with a buzzer beater three to seal the win.

Game 6 is Friday night back at Bankers Life.