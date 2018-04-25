Reading dog program expands

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- A dog named Bentley was hit by a car and survived serious injuries to become a champion in child literacy. A place in Hancock County allows him to help kids learn how to read. Sherman visited Bentley's Buddies and Friends to check out their programs and how they help develop young readers.
