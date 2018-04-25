RECIPE: Filet Mignon & Crab Sushi Roll with Spicy Blue Cheese Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 cups of white rice
- Seaweed squares (Nori)
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened (blue cheese, optional)
- 8 oz of crab meat
- 2 avocados, pitted
- 6 oz beef tenderloin
- 2 each green onion
Optional sauce
- 2 oz sour cream
- 2 oz mayonnaise
- 1 oz soy sauce
- 1 oz sriracha sauce
- 2 oz blue cheese, crumbled
Instructions
- Take two cups of rice and let it soak in water for about 20 minutes. Drain, rinse in cold water for a few minutes and let drain.
- Cook rice in a rice cooker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A rice cooker is a good way to get perfect sticky-firm rice, but if you don’t have one, you can use a saucepan.
- Let the rice cool (spread it out over a large surface area to let it cool faster).
- While the rice is cooking, clean your crab and mix it with cream cheese.
- Cover a bamboo sushi mat with plastic wrap. Place a seaweed sheet rough-side up on the mat.
- Moisten your hands and scoop a handful of rice onto the seaweed. Lightly press the rice to spread it evenly up to the edges.
- Using both hands, carefully flip the seaweed over and put the rice on the bottom.
- Scoop some crab/cheese mixture and avocado onto the sushi roll.
- Roll the sushi away from you with your hands, tucking the insides as you go. Roll a little, then unroll and pull plastic away so it won’t roll up into the sushi. Then roll again. Repeat until rolled.
- Thinly slice the beef tenderloin (1/8 inch thick) and shingle on top of the finished roll. Torch the beef just enough (or put into a high heat broiler) to slightly cook the outside of the beef.
- Top the entire roll with any sauce you would like. Teriyaki, tataki, soy, hoisin, and a whole assortment of sauces can accompany this roll.
- Cut the sushi into 6 to 8 pieces.