RECIPE: Filet Mignon & Crab Sushi Roll with Spicy Blue Cheese Sauce

Posted 4:24 AM, April 25, 2018

Filet Mignon & Crab Sushi Roll with spicy Blue Cheese Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of white rice
  • Seaweed squares (Nori)
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened (blue cheese, optional)
  • 8 oz of crab meat
  • 2 avocados, pitted
  • 6 oz beef tenderloin
  • 2 each green onion

Optional sauce

  • 2 oz sour cream
  • 2 oz mayonnaise
  • 1 oz soy sauce
  • 1 oz sriracha sauce
  • 2 oz blue cheese, crumbled

Instructions

  1. Take two cups of rice and let it soak in water for about 20 minutes. Drain, rinse in cold water for a few minutes and let drain.
  2. Cook rice in a rice cooker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A rice cooker is a good way to get perfect sticky-firm rice, but if you don’t have one, you can use a saucepan.
  3. Let the rice cool (spread it out over a large surface area to let it cool faster).
  4. While the rice is cooking, clean your crab and mix it with cream cheese.
  5. Cover a bamboo sushi mat with plastic wrap. Place a seaweed sheet rough-side up on the mat.
  6. Moisten your hands and scoop a handful of rice onto the seaweed. Lightly press the rice to spread it evenly up to the edges.
  7. Using both hands, carefully flip the seaweed over and put the rice on the bottom.
  8. Scoop some crab/cheese mixture and avocado onto the sushi roll.
  9. Roll the sushi away from you with your hands, tucking the insides as you go. Roll a little, then unroll and pull plastic away so it won’t roll up into the sushi. Then roll again. Repeat until rolled.
  10. Thinly slice the beef tenderloin (1/8 inch thick) and shingle on top of the finished roll. Torch the beef just enough (or put into a high heat broiler) to slightly cook the outside of the beef.
  11. Top the entire roll with any sauce you would like. Teriyaki, tataki, soy, hoisin, and a whole assortment of sauces can accompany this roll.
  12. Cut the sushi into 6 to 8 pieces.