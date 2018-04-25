Tom Wood Toyota celebrates grand opening at new Zionsville location

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.— Tom Wood Toyota is celebrating their grand opening at the new Zionsville location. The grand opening comes exactly one year after groundbreaking ceremonies.

Previously located off Lafayette Road on Indianapolis’ west side, the new location is near Interstate 65 and Whitestown Parkway, the first dealership in the area.

When the dealership opened in January, the first customer was the town of Zionsville, leasing a Toyota RAV4. The compact crossover SUV is part of the town’s vehicle fleet used for official purposes.

The new Tom Wood Toyota, with its 45,000 square feet, includes a children’s area, customer lounge, offices, and state-of-the-art service area.

The Tom Wood Automotive Group began in 1967 after Tom Wood moved to Indianapolis from Kalamazoo, Michigan, and purchased Hedges Pontiac on East Washington Street. Since that initial franchise acquisition, Tom Wood, Inc has grown to 18 franchises, with locations throughout the Midwest.