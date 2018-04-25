Don't go too far for a fun trip! Visit Indiana's Mark Newman shared fun ideas for a getaway to Northeast Indiana.
Visit Indiana getaway – Northeast Indiana
-
Spring break-out: Fort Wayne
-
8 exciting summer camps for every kind of kid
-
Historic church’s stained-glass windows set for restoration
-
U.S. court asked to reinstate death sentence in killings of Indiana woman, 4-year-old daughter
-
Sunshine and mild weather to end the weekend
-
-
New exhibits at the Indiana State Museum
-
Winter hangs on; Spring begins with potential for several inches of snow
-
Hoosier honey getaways
-
UPDATE: Indiana State Police say missing 78-year-old man found safe in Florida
-
Florida getaways
-
-
Two tornadoes confirmed in Fountain and Tippecanoe counties from Tuesday’s storms
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of system expected to affect morning commute
-
UPDATE: Two people killed in wrong-way crash on northeast side identified