× Countdown to NFL Draft almost over

ARLINGTON, TX – The stage is set at AT&T Stadium… literally. 32 teams are prepared and ready for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Colts have already moved from three to six in the draft order, but that too can change.

“Even Chris Ballard may not have his finger completely on the pulse either,” NFL Network host Rich Eisen said. “That’s the beauty of it. Every single information man and woman that I talk to, their phones are buzzing from the sources that they connect with throughout the year trying to get information from them about what they’re hearing.”

Stanford head coach David Shaw will be part of the historic FOX/NFL Network broadcast of this year’s draft. He’s kept close tabs on his former player, quarterback Andrew Luck.

“It’s the best that he’s sounded in two years about where his prospects are,” said Shaw. “Just about what he feels about his abilities and getting back to where he was. I’m excited to see him start slinging it around this year.”

“The league needs him back, not just the Colts,” NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said. “Don’t be a selfish bunch of fans. I know you need him back, but the league needs Andrew Luck back because he’s a good face and voice for the National Football League.”

Most of the Colts brass is in Indianapolis in the draft room, but there will be some former players in Texas representing the ‘Horseshoe’. The second round pick will be announced by former running back Joseph Addai and the third round announcement will come from fan favorite Gary Brackett.

The first round begins at 8:00 p.m. on FOX59. It’s the first time ever the FOX network will be part of the draft broadcast.