April sunshine helps but big warm up still days away

100% SUNNY
April sunshine combined with dry air produces a big jump in area temperatures since early Thursday morning. The skies are 100% sunny and the April sun is much stronger and the angle delivers twice as much energy than it did four moth ago (December 21st). Many locations have risen over 30-degrees since sunrise.
RARE CLEAR! Only two days this month have been this sunny (April 20th & Today). April averages only 6 clear days annually.
Some locations receiving the big bounce include Lafayette, starting at 29° early Thursday and has now reached 63° at 4 pm. Kokomo and Muncie also up over 30° through the day.
Enjoy the 100% sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above 60-degrees thought 8 pm. A great evening is coming!