April sunshine helps but big warm up still days away

Posted 5:05 PM, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31PM, April 26, 2018
100% SUNNY
April sunshine combined with dry air produces a big jump in area temperatures since early Thursday morning.  The skies are 100% sunny and the April sun is much stronger and the angle delivers twice as much energy than  it did four moth ago (December 21st).  Many locations have risen over 30-degrees since sunrise.
RARE CLEAR!  Only two days this month have been this sunny (April 20th & Today).   April averages  only 6 clear days annually.
Some locations receiving the big bounce include Lafayette, starting at 29° early Thursday and has now reached 63° at 4 pm. Kokomo and Muncie also up over 30° through the day.
Enjoy the 100% sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above 60-degrees thought 8 pm.  A great evening is coming!