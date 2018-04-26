April sunshine helps but big warm up still days away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

100% SUNNY

April sunshine combined with dry air produces a big jump in area temperatures since early Thursday morning. The skies are 100% sunny and the April sun is much stronger and the angle delivers twice as much energy than it did four moth ago (December 21st). Many locations have risen over 30-degrees since sunrise.

RARE CLEAR! Only two days this month have been this sunny (April 20th & Today). April averages only 6 clear days annually.