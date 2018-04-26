Colts take OL Quenton Nelson with sixth overall pick

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 17: Quenton Nelson #56 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after a 10-yard touchdown reception by Corey Robinson against the USC Trojans in the fourth quarter of the game at Notre Dame Stadium on October 17, 2015 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
DALLAS, Texas. – The Colts have selected Notre Dame guard with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
They get an impact interior lineman right away.