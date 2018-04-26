× Free pretzels and discounts for National Pretzel Day

It’s National Pretzel Day!

The celebration began in 2003 when Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell declared April 26 “National Pretzel Day” to honor and celebrate the importance of pretzels to the state’s history and economy. It’s grown ever since! We know Stanley from The Office appreciates it:

In honor of #NationalPretzelDay, several businesses are offering freebies and deals. We have a roundup below.

Remember, these deals are available only at participating locations. It’s always a good idea to call your local store before showing up to claim a deal.

Auntie Anne’s: Members of My Pretzel Perks get a free classic pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel Thursday through Sunday. Sign up for the loyalty program and download the app at the company’s website. After your first purchase of $1 or more, you’ll get a reward for a free pretzel item. The company is also offering $15 off a $75 catering order with the promo code NATIONALPRETZELDAY.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels: A $1 minimum donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund gets you a free jumbo soft pretzel Thursday. The company said 100% of donations will go toward the fund, which builds new centers for military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injuries or psychological health conditions. You can also enter to win a year’s worth of free pretzels on its Facebook page.

Godiva: Godiva is offering a free chocolate pretzel box with any online order and 15% off canisters at retail stores.

Sonic Drive-In: Get a soft pretzel twist with signature cheese sauce for $1.99. This deal is good for National Pretzel Day and will be available for a limited time only.

SuperPretzel: Through April 30, SuperPretzel is giving away pretzel-themed merchandise swag and memorabilia from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. Find information about the contest at the company’s Facebook page. You can also get a coupon at the SuperPretzel website.

Wetzel’s Pretzels: In honor of National Wetzel Day, the chain is giving away free original pretzels, no purchase necessary. You can also get a second free pretzel by following Wetzel’s on Instagram and posting a picture of your free pretzel using the hashtag #nationalwetzelday. The company will then send you a code for a free pretzel that can be redeemed on its smartphone app through May 31.

World of Beer: WOB Rewards members who buy a German pretzel Thursday can get a free pretzel offer to redeem through May 4. You can join the program by downloading the World of Beer app or registering at the World of Beer website.