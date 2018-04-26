× IMPD arrests man, seeks another following triple shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have made an arrest following a triple shooting last Thursday that killed a 24-year-old woman and critically injured two men.

35-year-old Fransuah Mathews who was arrested for his involvement in the death of Kylie Price.

They are asking the public’s help in seeking another man, 34-year-old Anthony Smith, for his involvement in the shooting.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Smith. Smith should be treated as armed and dangerous.

Please do not approach him and immediately call 911.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave. on the west side.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.