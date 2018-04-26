× IMPD arrests two men following triple shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have made two arrests following a triple shooting last Thursday that killed a 24-year-old woman and critically injured two men.

Fransuah Mathews, 35, was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Kylie Price. SWAT officers and homicide detectives served a warrant to apprehend him.

Anthony Smith, 34, remained at-large following Mathews’ arrest. IMPD said he turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave. on the west side.