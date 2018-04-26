Introducing a new pet to your family

April 26th is National Kids and Pets Day. If you are considering bringing a pet home to your family, there is plenty to consider. There are also ways for to properly introduce the pet so it feels 'at-home' and comfortable. Dr. James Speiser with IndyVet joined us on the 'red couch' with some pointers.