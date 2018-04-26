× Mayor Hogsett outlaws goaltending in Indy, declares Friday ‘Blue and Gold Day’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It seems like the mayor think LeBron James got away with a goaltend on Oladipo right before his game-winning buzzer beater in Game 5.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s big Game 6, the mayor declared Friday “Blue and Gold Day” in Indianapolis.

He also signed an executive order ensuring that “unlike some cities, goaltending remains an illegal action in the game of basketball – for all players, on all teams, without exception.

“Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game. With this Executive Order, I hope Indianapolis residents can be confident that our city is ready to watch our Pacers win Game 6 on Friday,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

As of Thursday evening, tickets for tomorrow night’s game are going for as low as $46 on Stubhub.