Police search for Greenfield father accused of threatening to kill and eat CASA volunteer

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department is searching for a father accused of threatening DCS workers who tried to take his kids away. Now officers are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Ryan Luker sent text messages to DCS and CASA workers on his family’s case. He threatened to harm anyone who tried to take his children away from him.

In one text to a CASA worker, he said he is a cannibal will kill and eat anyone investigating his family. “You do know I’m a cannibal, right? I am going to cook you and eat your body if you fail my children,” Luker wrote.

He also sent a text to a DCS supervisor that said, “I want to end your life. I’d like to see you bleeding out of the throat… I will end you physically, legally, legitimately.”

Luker was charged on March 28 with two Level 6 felony counts of intimidation, but he has yet to be arrested/

Greenfield police put a photo of Luker on their department Facebook page asking those with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts to call the investigating detective at 317-325-1286 or to call 911.