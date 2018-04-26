× Retired Columbus teacher wins both showcases on ‘The Price is Right’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A retired Columbus teacher was a big winner on “The Price is Right.” Kathy Rebber won both showcases on Wednesday’s episode. Her bid was just $125 off the actual retail price.

Rebber won a boat, a car, and trips to Alaska and Hawaii among other things. Her prizes totaled $61,673.91.

Rebber says she’s really excited for the boat because she lives on a lake with her husband.

She said the hardest thing was keeping this all a secret in the two months since the taping.

“It’s been inside of me for two months to not tell anybody. I got to tell my family, my immediate, my husband and two children and our finance guy — cause this is gonna knock us up a couple tax brackets,” Rebber said.