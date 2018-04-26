INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- This weekend is your chance to see 60 local artists at work. From paintings to sculptures, the annual Stutz Open House will showcase multiple artists and their work. Sherman visited the Stutz Artists Association to find out why this year's celebration is bigger than last.
Stutz Artists hosts 25th annual open house
