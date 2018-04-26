It's easy to pack your bags and take a quick road trip here in our great state. Visit Indiana's Mark Newman takes us to South Bend for a vacation!
Visit Indiana South Bend getaway
-
6 people shot between ages of 17-35 in South Bend
-
Notre Dame, Alabama set to face off in 2028, 2029 openers
-
Some sunshine, still cold! Winter storm takes aim for parts of Indiana…
-
Teen dies after being shot, crashing car into South Bend home
-
Indiana denies application for South Bend abortion clinic
-
-
PICS: Three of the world’s rarest goats born at Conner Prairie
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories
-
Indiana prison violated blind inmate’s rights, ACLU lawsuit says
-
Nanny who induced sleep on 7 kids to go tanning sentenced to 21 years
-
13-year-old killed during attempted home invasion at Indiana apartment
-
-
Indiana prosecutor’s ISIS references lead court to overturn conviction
-
New tribal casino ramping up Indiana gambling competition
-
4 Notre Dame football players dismissed from team