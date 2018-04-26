× Westfield police searching for man accused of exposing himself inside CVS

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Officers are searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a female customer inside of a CVS on Monday.

At around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of SR 32 on the report of indecent exposure.

A female alleged that a man exposed himself to her and left the location in a large dark blue Chevy pickup truck with a lift kit. The word “Rocky” was printed on the windshield.

The man is described as a heavyset white male with a beard, baseball hate, tan cargo shorts and a blue polo. Police believe he is in his 40’s.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.