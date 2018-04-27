× Precautionary lockdown 2 Lawrence schools lifted following police pursuit, search

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a pursuit of a stolen car led to a precautionary lockdown at two Lawrence schools Friday.

New Palestine police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen car when the suspect bailed out near German Church and 46th Street.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect and deployed a K-9. Lawrence police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s department are assisting.

The search resulted in Winding Ridge Elementary and Early Learning Center at Winding Ridge being put on precautionary lockdown. Police say there is no active threat for those schools.

Due to police activity in the area, both @WRSIPA & @MSDLawrenceELC Winding Ridge are on a precautionary lock down. — LT Schools (@ltgoodnews) April 27, 2018