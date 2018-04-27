× A shot of cooler air Saturday, big warmth to open May

Skies are mainly clear this morning and temperatures cool, but overall it’s very seasonal to start! We expect to see another dry afternoon with plenty of sunshine before slight, weak rain chances sneak in this evening. A somewhat tricky forecast with cold front passage around noon. But this should only bring a wind shift, as the colder air will lag behind and rain chances shouldn’t arrive until this evening between 7 and 11.

A cooler/colder day ahead on Saturday with breezy, northwest winds and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach 60° and this will inevitably set the stage for a frosty night through early Sunday morning. I expect to see some type of warning or advisory due to frost through mid-morning Sunday.

A warming trend begins Sunday afternoon and REALLY takes off on Monday through Thursday, while rain chances return!