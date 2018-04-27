× Another freeze possible before warmest of 2018 arrives

STILL LAGGING The April sunshine is fantastic but once again we failed to reach the normal high for the day. 13 of the past 14 days have been below normal and 70-degree days have been lagging!

There hasn’t been a 70-degree for the past 9 days in Indianapolis. That is the FEWEST number of 70s in a ‘spring’ and in a year to date (5) since 1997 (21 years).

COLD FRONT COMING – FREEZE POSSIBLE The sunshine is great but there will be clouds and a threat of showers developing this evening. A second cold front this Friday will pass later tonight but before it arrives, spotty showers will develop after 7 pm and before 12 AM.

Behind the cold front a renewed chill for the weekend. We will have sun but temperatures will only rebound on the April sunshine alone. The chill will really be felt in the early morning hours especially Sunday. Area-wide temperatures Sunday will dip below freezing in most locations along with a heavy frost.

80s ON THE WAY