Battle for the Boots Behind the Scenes: Fitness test challenges finalists strength, endurance

The Colts Cheerleaders are put through an intense week-long audition before earning their boots. One of the most grueling elements of the audition process is the fitness test. This year, Colts Cheer director Kelly Tilley and Colts Cheer coordinator Erin Smith decided to switch up the format of the test. In the past, they’ve used a military-inspired fitness measure which included a beep test, push-ups and sit-ups.

This year, the squad put the 45 finalists through a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout that is similar to the training the women do throughout the season to keep them fit on the sidelines. Although this year may have been different, the intensity was as high as ever.