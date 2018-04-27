Breast cancer survivor advocates for self-exams after early discovery “saved her life”

FISHERS, Ind.– A Fishers woman continues to advocate for breast self-examinations after she says a self-exam saved her life.

In September 2015, Amie Lieurance was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 35. Lieurance was doing a routine breast self-exam when she discovered the lump.

Within 24 hours of getting an ultrasound and biopsy, the results were Stage 2 breast cancer.

“I went in and I really thought it was going to be nothing,” said Lieurance. “I was completely shocked.”

After she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and received 33 doses of daily radiation, Lieurance is now two and a half years cancer free.

Through her breast cancer journey, Lieurance has made it her mission to advocate for regular breast self-exams.

“Know your body,” said Lieurance. “When we are younger, we don’t have a mammogram until age 40 with no family history. When something changes and when you feel a change, get it checked out immediately.”

Lieurance is serving as a 2018 Susan G. Komen ambassador and will take part in her second Race for the Cure on Saturday with a team of 45 friends and family members.

“We still have a ways to go,” said Lieurance. “I met so many other survivors through this diagnosis and I’ve lost quite a few along the way. It’s heartbreaking because the more you meet, the more I feel you lose. In all seriousness, it’s not all pink, ribbons and tutus. It’s serious and we have to find a cure- we have to.”

The 2018 Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, April 28 at Historic Military Park at the White River State Park.

If you’re interested in donating to Amie’s team, you can donate here.