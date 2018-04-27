× Colts draft LB Darius Leonard and OL Braden Smith with second round picks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis has added two new Colts after picking back-to-back with the 36th and 37th selections tonight.

They selected LB Darius Leonard out of South Carolina State with the 36th pick. The FCS product is very tall for a linebacker at 6’9″.

The former MEAC defensive player of the year dominated lower competition throughout his FCS career.

Ballard and Co. decided to keep adding to the offensive line, by taking offensive guard Braden Smith out of Auburn with the 37th pick.

These picks follow the addition of Notre Dame OL Quenton Nelson. He was introduced during a press conference today in Indianapolis.

The guard plays with a “mean streak” that will give the offensive line a much needed boost after giving up 56 sacks.