× Colts trade up, take DE Tyquan Lewis with 64th pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have moved up tonight and drafted Tyquan Lewis, a defensive end from Ohio State.

Lewis was the 2016 Big Ten D-Lineman of the year. He only had 20 tackles this year, but 9.5 of them were for a loss, 7 for sacks.

They traded the pick with the Browns moved up three spots, from 67 to 64. They gave up their sixth round pick, 178 overall, to move up.

Earlier tonight, Indianapolis selected LB Darius Leonard and OL Braden Smith with the 36th and 37th picks. They also picked up defensive end Kemoko Tutry with the 52nd pick.

They join last night’s 6th overall selection Quenton Nelson, who was introduced today during a press conference.