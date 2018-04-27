× Delaware County jail officer terminated, charged with felony after viral video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Delaware County jail officer has been charged with a felony and officially terminated following a viral video of him attempting to arrested a man who he thought broke into his daughter’s home.

Jerry Shaner was charged with pointing a firearm on Friday, a level 6 felony.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office also announced that Shaner has been terminated from his employment as a correction officer.

The video below shows Shaner pointing a weapon at the man and threatening him repeatedly as he’s down on the ground. It’s unclear in the video whether Shaner is pointing a firearm or stun gun.

“Keep your [expletive] head down,” Shaner is heard saying on the video. “You move, and your brains are going to be all over the [expletive] pavement, you understand me?”

He was initially placed on leave during an internal investigation.

After the incident went viral, we spoke the family of the man who was detained by Shaner.

If you abuse your power, you should lose your power. It’s that simple," said Watson's brother, Schaivon Nevings.

Watson's family filed a formal complaint with the Muncie Human Rights Commission.

Sheriff Dudley, along with local pastor Dr. Andrew Draper, have taken the initiative to begin forming a Civilian Review Board comprised of community leaders to oversee the conduct of the sheriff’s office.