× IPS officials approve new transportation model

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There’s been meetings, surveys and discussions. Now, IPS officials are announcing a new plan as part of the district’s transportation overhaul.

The change comes as high schools move to an “all-choice” model in the fall.

The IPS Board of Commissioners approved a new two-tiered system Thursday night, which means there are two different times kids will get dropped off at school: A 7:20 a.m. start time for most high schools and middle schools, and a 9:20 a.m. start time for most elementary schools.

Officials say about 80% of IPS schools will not have a drastic start time change. But for 11 schools, there will be more than an hour change:

Officils say the new plan was proposed after surveys showed parents were not fully in favor of the initial plan to start high school later. Recent research from the CDC has shown that teens can benefit from more sleep, but parents were concerned about how it would impact child care or a teen’s availability for after-school jobs.

Officials say the new transportation model will lower the number of bus drivers and routes and save the distrcit money.

