Kick off strawberry season with No-Mix Strawberry Dump Cake

Posted 9:01 AM, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:03AM, April 27, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen 

No-Mix Strawberry Dump Cake
Yield: Serves about 10 people
Ingredients

  • 5 cups strawberries, sliced
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice or juice from 1/2 of a lemon
  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Dump strawberries at bottom of 9 x 13 baking dish
  3. Pour sugar and lemon juice on top; this will bring out the natural juices of the strawberries
  4. Dump cake mix over strawberries and pour butter on top
  5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes and serve warm