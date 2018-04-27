Kick off strawberry season with No-Mix Strawberry Dump Cake
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
No-Mix Strawberry Dump Cake
Yield: Serves about 10 people
Ingredients
- 5 cups strawberries, sliced
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice or juice from 1/2 of a lemon
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Dump strawberries at bottom of 9 x 13 baking dish
- Pour sugar and lemon juice on top; this will bring out the natural juices of the strawberries
- Dump cake mix over strawberries and pour butter on top
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes and serve warm