Man charged with murder in Boone County deputy's death due in court for hearing

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of shooting and killing a Boone County sheriff’s deputy in March will appear in court Friday.

Prosecutors announced earlier this week that they planned to seek the death penalty against Anthony Baumgardt, who’s charged with murder in the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett. They’ll make the formal request in court Friday morning.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer said Tuesday that Pickett’s family fully supported the decision to pursue the death sentence.

“I have given this decision considerable thought and deliberation and, after speaking with the victim’s family, presenting the case to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council’s capital litigation committee and after meeting with members of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, I have concluded that seeking a death sentence in this case is the right decision,” Meyer said during a Tuesday news conference.

On March 2, police spotted Baumgardt in a car with two other men: John Baldwin Sr. and John Baldwin Jr. Baldwin Jr., the driver, was wanted on a warrant. So was Baumgardt. After a vehicle pursuit, police said Baumgardt and Baldwin Sr. got out of the car and tried to get away.

Pickett, who was assisting in the pursuit, chased after Baumgardt with his K9 partner, Brik. Baumgart opened fire, fatally wounding the deputy.

Baumgardt said he had “no remorse” for the shooting and told investigators he fired his gun because he “didn’t want to get bit by a dog.”

During a hearing last month, Baumgardt asked the court if he could “seek out the death penalty” on his own if he decided to plead guilty.