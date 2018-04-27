× Michigan sisters wanted in connection with woman’s torture, murder may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crime Stoppers of Michigan says two suspects wanted for the kidnapping, torture and murder of a woman may have fled to the Indianapolis area.

Symone Monique Runels and Shavelle Monique Runels are suspects in the murder of Angela Neilson.

On Jan. 29, Neilson was forced into the trunk of a car and driven to the area of 101 Forman Street in Detroit. The vehicle was set on fire, and the blaze killed her.

The suspects are sisters and authorities say they may be in Indianapolis, where they have relatives.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the suspects’ arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous.