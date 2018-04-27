× Police: Ex-husband drives 14 hours, breaks into Indiana animal shelter to get dog back

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are looking for a man possibly headed to Louisiana after an animal shelter in Warsaw was broken into.

Shortly after 7:45 on Tuesday night , sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County on the report of a break in.

Just before 8:15 p.m., a woman named Sarah Poley called the sheriff’s office and said her ex-husband had just texted her a picture of him and her family’s dog.

Her ex-husband, Dwight Poley Jr., allegedly drove from Metairie, Louisiana, where she used to live with him, to Warsaw to get the dog back. That is over a 14-hour drive and nearly 950 miles.

We spoke with the shelter’s director, Darla McCammon. She is hopeful authorities find Poley Jr. so she can press charges.

“I want to press charges to show people in this community it’s not okay to break into the place that helps your local animals,” McCammon said.

Sarah told her she just couldn’t take care of the dog anymore following the break up.

The Animal Welfare League will have to replace their rear door after it was broken during the incident.

Authorities believe Poley is driving a white 2011 white Nissan Titan pick-up and may be headed back to Louisiana.

If you see him, you can call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667.