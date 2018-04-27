× Police investigate after two people shot at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at the BP gas station near the intersection of Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

According to police, two people were shot. One gunshot victim has non-life threatening injuries, and the other person suffered a graze wound.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.