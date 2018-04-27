Police investigate after two people shot at east side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.
The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at the BP gas station near the intersection of Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.
According to police, two people were shot. One gunshot victim has non-life threatening injuries, and the other person suffered a graze wound.
