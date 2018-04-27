× The 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure set for this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A sea of pink dressed people will descend upon the streets of Indianapolis Saturday morning as thousands will gather to walk or run to honor or remember those affected with breast cancer.

The 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure will take place on the grounds of Military Park and surrounding streets starting at 7:00 a.m. with several preliminary events that include the Survivor Parade, the Kid Dash for the Cure and a one mile family fund walk in addition to exhibits, food trucks and entertainment.

The main part of the event will be the competitive 5K run which starts at 9:00 a.m. and the 5K walk, which will start shortly after.

Drivers traveling through downtown Indianapolis around Military Park and the IUPUI campus can expect streets to be closed or restricted starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning until noon.

The weather forecast is expected to be cloudy and cool for much of the day with no rain scheduled for the 30,000 plus participants.

Here is a schedule of the days events for the Race For The Cure:

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

7:00-9:00 am

Registration/Packet Pick-Up (Military Park Shelter)

7:30 am

Survivor/Thriver Parade Ceremony

8:20 am

Aerobic Warm-up

8:30 am

Kids for the Cure Dash (New York Street)

100-yard dash for children ages 3-12. All children participating int he Kids Dash must be officially registered for the race, wearing a Kids Dash bib and accompanied by a guardian.

9:00 am

Competitive 5K Run Start

9:10 am

Non-competitive 5K Run/Walk Start

9:20 am

1-Mile Family Walk Start

Those attending the event can park at IUPUI in their surface lots, which will be free that day. The IUPUI campus garages however will be charging.

If you are parking on city streets or meters, please observe the posted instructions as most meters require payment for Saturday.

Here is the Race course For The Cure race/walk for the 5K events;