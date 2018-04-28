× Carmel girls basketball players march in support of coach

CARMEL, Ind. – Members of the Carmel girls basketball team organized a march Saturday afternoon to show support for their coach, who was abruptly relieved from his duties on April 20. Players say they lost their coach just one week after they were told he would remain on the job. Now, they are demanding answers about the change from district leaders.

Dozens of players, along with parents and siblings, marched near the high school. They carried signs about their need for clarity about why Coach Tod Windlan is no longer the team’s leader.

“If you are going to end somebody’s career who has positively impacted hundreds of families, you need to give him a reason, you need to give them a reason,” said sophomore player Kiara Gill. “Further examination is not a reason. This needs to stop.”

On April 13, the high school principal notified parents that he had conducted a review of the entire girls basketball program. FOX 59 has learned there were complaints about the way the coach talked to players. According to the principal’s letter, a plan of action was put in place but there would be no change in coach.

Just one week later, the interim co-superintendents sent another letter stating that, upon further review, the district had decided to find a new coach.

“The issue they’re referring to is a personnel matter,” said Roger McMichael, interim co-superintendent. “We do not discuss or share personnel matters. More consideration was given to the matter, the decision was changed.”

Students at the march say that’s not enough for them.

“We have a voice and we have a right to be heard,” said senior Tomi Taiwo. “We do think we need answers.”