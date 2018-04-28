Colts remain on offensive, select Ole Miss running back Jordan Wilkins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – General manager Chris Ballard remained on the offensive as Saturday’s NFL draft unfolded.

Ballard selected Mississippi running back Jordan Wilkins with his second fifth-round pick (169 overall).

Wilkins’ arrival followed that of Northern Iowa wideout Reece Fountain in round 5 and North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines in round 4.

Wilkins rushed 155 times for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His 6.5 yards per carry ranked second in the SEC. He was ineligible in 2016 for academic reasons.