Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking to craft something for mom instead of buying her something, how about a DIY flower arrangement?

The Flower Boys will be hosting a class to teach you just that - Jake, Jake & Jeanette will be hosting the "Mom & Me" workshop on Thursday, May 10 at City Market. For more info or to secure a spot, click here.