Double shooting investigation underway in Trafalgar

TRAFALGAR, Ind. – Officials are investigating a double shooting at a residence in Trafalgar Friday evening. Trafalgar is a town in Johnson County, about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Law enforcement officials say two people were found shot in the driveway of the home on Raymond Avenue. The victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators say they believe it was a domestic-related issue.

Johnson County deputies were also on scene assisting local law enforcement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.