Freeze Warning issued for Saturday night as cooler air moves into central Indiana

Cool air is channeling into central Indiana this Saturday morning. The wind shift will result in cooler temperatures this morning and through the weekend. A light jacket or fleece will be needed if you have plans throughout the day. Temperatures are going to struggle to rise near 60° this afternoon and the breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler outside. The northwesterly winds may even gust up to 25 MPH at times today.

The wind speeds will begin to wind down this evening as skies become clear. The clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s. Widespread frost and freeze will likely develop tonight because of the cold and calm conditions. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for central Indiana. The warning will begin tonight at 1 a.m. EDT and will expire at 8 a.m. EDT Sunday. You will want to cover any sensitive plants before you head to bed tonight!

A high pressure system will travel over the Midwest through the weekend and early next week. It will result in dry weather conditions for central through Tuesday! The wind is going to shift out of the south next week and it will drive temperatures into the mid-70s on Monday and potentially 80s by Tuesday. The summer-like heat will stick around through Thursday before a cold front sweeps over the state. The boundary will bring a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures at the end of the work week.