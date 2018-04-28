× Freeze warning tonight; much warmer temperatures on the way

Chilly tonight! You’ll want to bundle up if you’re going out.

Temperatures dropping to the lower 30’s overnight. We could tie or break the record low of 31-degrees for April 29th, set back in 1977.

We’re saying goodbye to the last weekend of April with a freeze warning tonight. I guess that feels appropriate considering its been somewhat of a brutal season, so far. Be sure to protect your plants!

Have you mowed your lawn yet this year? I heard a lot of mowers on this afternoon. Sunday will be a good day to power up the mower, if you need to. After a frosty start, we’ll warm-up to near 60-degrees with lots of sunshine. Overall, it will be a pleasant finish to the weekend but still cooler than we should be this time of year.

If you’re hoping for warmer temperatures, you won’t have to wait long. We shoot up to highs in the 70’s and 80’s next week.