INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It was a scene that was almost dead, so about 4 years ago former heavyweight world champion Lamon Brewster and his partners foundedĀ 4 Champs Promotions. Together, they have produced 18 boxing shows right here in Indy.

They're getting ready for their next show, so we caught up with Lamon, Damon Howard, Lamont Sullivan and Willie Jake Jr to find out what's in store for attendees and what's next for 4 Champs Promotions.