Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old from northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 84-year-old man from Mishawaka, which is 142 miles north of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say Richard J. Lubelski was last seen around noon on Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lubelski is said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Lubelski’s whereabouts is asked to call 574-258-1678 or 911.