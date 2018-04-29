2 people killed, 4 others hospitalized after head-on crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A head-on crash in Monroe County killed two people and sent four others to the hospital Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office believes Timothy Gill of Gosport was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on West State Road 46 when he drifted over the fog line of the highway and then over-corrected his vehicle. As a result of the over-correction, the truck struck a Hyunda Sanfe Fe head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sanfe Fe was occupied by three adults and two juveniles. Two of the adults were pronounced deceased at the scene and the other three were transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Gill was also hospitalized in stable condition.

The surviving adult in the passenger car was reported to have life-threatening injuries. One of the juveniles was reported to be in critical condition and the other is reported as stable.

The road was closed as crews investigated and cleared the scene, but traffic has since returned to normal.

The names of the deceased and the victims have not been released at this time.