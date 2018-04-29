× 27-year-old critically injured in northeast side shooting Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s northeast side Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 9400 block of Meadowlark Dr. shortly after 11 p.m. on report of a person shot.

According to a police report, the 27-year-old man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated Assault and Homicide Detectives then responded the scene to conduct an investigation.

No information was provided concerning the events that led up to the shooting and no suspect was identified.