3 killed, 3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A head-on crash in Monroe County killed three people and injured three others Sunday.

The sheriff’s office believes Timothy Gill of Gosport was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on West State Road 46 when he drifted over the fog line of the highway and then over-corrected his vehicle. As a result of the over-correction, the truck struck a Hyundai Santa Fe head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Santa Fe was occupied by three adults and two juveniles. Two of the adults, 40-year-old Michael Mascoe and 45-year-old Rhonda Mascoe, were pronounced deceased at the scene and the other three occupants were transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, as was Gill.

Unfortunately, 19-year-old Zoey Bennington, Rhonda’s daughter, passed away due to her injuries at the hospital. One of the juveniles was reported to be in critical condition and the other is reported as stable.

The sheriff’s office says the Michael and Zoey’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for Rhonda, the driver of the Santa Fe.

The road was closed as crews investigated and cleared the scene, but traffic has since returned to normal.